Jordan Firstman
Someone Got the Tracklist for Jordan Firstman's 'Secrets' Tattooed on Their Ass
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2025
TV writer and producer Jordan Firstman is gearing up to release his comedy album 'Secrets' on April 12, and the Exclaim! staff has already...
Exclaim!'s Favourite Songs of 2025 So Far
PUBLISHED Mar 31, 2025
As we reach the end of 2025's first quarter, the year's musical character is still coming into focus. The year's chart-defining hits are...
Jordan Firstman Comes in Hard with "I wanna see my friends dicks"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2025
I know I've been taking some liberties with my Staff Picks lately, but as Exclaim!'s resident the Dare apologist, hear me out on this one...