James Blunt is ever the fan of a scheme, and his latest ploy to regain relevancy has failed thanks to Charli XCX.

In a series of videos, the musician promised his fans in a series of videos that if the 20th anniversary edition of his album Back to Bedlam debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts, he would legally change his name to whatever they wanted. Naturally, the internet put forward the obvious choice: Blunty McBluntface.

This was perhaps a strategic move, as his anniversary record happened to drop the same day as Brat and it's completely different but also still brat (October 18). Although BRAT originally failed to debut at the top of the charts, its remix album did just that, saving Blunt from his cursed fate.

He addressed the loss in a video today, where the singer-songwriter staged a phone call with a member of his team trying to let him down easy. "We're all kind of tired of James Blunt, and the kids seem to really love Blunty McBluntface," the voice on the other end proclaims before checking if Blunt is still there by referring to him as "Blunty."

Those who are sad the saga is over, don't fret — Blunt will surely be on another attention campaign to make people care about more than just "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover" soon.