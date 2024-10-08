James Blunt — but you can call him whatever you want, legally speaking, if you get his Back to Bedlam 20th anniversary reissue to No. 1 when it's released this Friday (October 11) — has announced a 2025 North American tour celebrating 20 years of the record that produced his hit "You're Beautiful."
Whatever he's calling himself by that point, the singer-songwriter will play some Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City next spring. Check out the dates below.
James Blunt 2025 Tour Dates:
06/12 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
06/13 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
06/14 Quebec City, QC - Agor
06/16 Boston, MA - MGM Fenway
06/17 New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage
06/18 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap/Filene Center
06/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
06/21 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino
06/23 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
06/26 San Francisco, CA - Masonic
06/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek
06/30 Monterrey, MX - Esceario GNP
07/01 Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center
07/03 Guadalajara, MX - Telmex Auditorium