James Blunt — but you can call him whatever you want, legally speaking, if you get his Back to Bedlam 20th anniversary reissue to No. 1 when it's released this Friday (October 11) — has announced a 2025 North American tour celebrating 20 years of the record that produced his hit "You're Beautiful."

Whatever he's calling himself by that point, the singer-songwriter will play some Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City next spring. Check out the dates below.

James Blunt 2025 Tour Dates:

06/12 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

06/13 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

06/14 Quebec City, QC - Agor

06/16 Boston, MA - MGM Fenway

06/17 New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage

06/18 Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap/Filene Center

06/20 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

06/21 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

06/23 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

06/26 San Francisco, CA - Masonic

06/27 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

06/30 Monterrey, MX - Esceario GNP

07/01 Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

07/03 Guadalajara, MX - Telmex Auditorium