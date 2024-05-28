Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan and More Inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) has announced its class of 2024 inductees: Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, and Québecois legend Diane Tell.

These storied songwriters will be honoured on September 28 at Toronto's iconic Massey Hall during the Induction Ceremony presented by Amazon Music. Thereafter, they'll be honoured at CSHF's permanent fixture at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary.

"We are thrilled and honoured to announce this year's esteemed group of inductees. Their immeasurable influence on fellow songwriters and profound impact on Canadian culture and music globally serve as a testament to the enduring power of song — Canadian song," Executive Director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nick Fedor, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming our honourees, special guests, partners and music fans to Massey Hall on September 28."

Tickets for the induction ceremony go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m., following various presales beginning tomorrow (May 29). Stay tuned for presenters, performers and special guests to be announced in the weeks to come.