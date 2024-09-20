Indigo De Souza has yet to detail her proper follow-up to last year's All of This Will End. However, today, she's giving a morsel of new material in the surprise-released WHOLESOME EVIL FANTASY EP, arriving through Loma Vista Recordings.

"These songs come from the spiciest, most goofy, glitter gloss place in my psyche," she explained of the three-track effort. "I wasn't really thinking very hard when I wrote them. I was just having so much fun."

She continued:

I am continuously inspired by the sounds and energy brought by my collaborators, Elliott Kozel and Jesse Schuster. They are always making me laugh and bringing out the silliest version of me. I would not have discovered this new space without them. Listening to these songs fills me with gratitude for the playful musical connection we have, as well as everlasting friendship. My baseline existence can be pretty heavy and complicated, but these songs made me deeply joyous the whole time I was working on them.

In the midst of wrapping up her current run of US tour dates, the artist will host a pair of dance parties to celebrate the EP's release. She'll be joined by BROWNSKINHAZEL, Harmony, Succubus and Azure.fm in Los Angeles on October 3, and wifi mommy, boys_camp and oragami in her hometown of Asheville, NC, on October 4.

So far, De Souza has no plans to host anything north of the border, so Canadian fans will have to settle for streaming the record below.



