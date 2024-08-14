After sharing debut solo single "Like Lovers Do" back in May, Iceage bandleader Elias Rønnenfelt has announced plans for its corresponding album, Heavy Glory. It's arriving October 25 via Escho, and today, we get another taste in new single "No One Else."

Said to explore themes of "isolation, excess and perseverance in the face of chaos," Heavy Glory was co-produced by Rønnenfelt and Nis Bysted, and finds the musician collaborating with fellow Iceage member Dan Kjær Nielsen, plus Peter Peter, and singers Fauzia and Joanne Robertson. The 12-track album includes originals, as well as covers of Spaceman 3 and Townes Van Zandt.

"I've done this so many times," Rønnenfelt said of creating the record, "but capturing and crystallizing an album remains a singular ritual, just with different circumstances. We are capturing something that is hard to hold down."

"No One Else" the song finds the Dane in a Kooks-indebted mood, while its self-directed video shows the artist, blindfolded, riding a horse in Wyoming, acting as target practice, roaming in Las Vegas and playing the track's sparse guitar in a field, with Americana B-roll tying the disparate aesthetic choices together. Listen to that below, where you can also check out the Heavy Glory tracklist.



Heavy Glory:

1. Like Lovers Do

2. Another Round

3. Doomsday Childsplay

4. Close (feat. Fauzia)

5. No One Else

6. Stalker

7. Worm Grew a Spine

8. Soldier Song (feat. Joanne Robertson)

9. Unarmed

10. River of Madeleine

11. Sound of Confusion (Spaceman 3 cover)

12. No Place to Fall (Townes Van Zandt cover)

