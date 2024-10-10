M for Montreal has now revealed the complete program of this year's SiriusXM-sponsored MARATHON festival.

Taking place from November 20 to 23, the fest's fourth edition will welcome over 90 local and international artists to Montreal venues including Foufounes Électriques, Club Soda, Théâtre Fairmount and MTELUS.

MARATHON features favourites from across the country like Charlie Houston, Fleece, Lubalin, Unessential Oils, Bonnie Trash, Hot Garbage, myst milano., Slash Need, Bria Salmena, Les Breastfeeders and Wyatt C. Louis, while also spotlighting emerging talent from Montreal like Chiara Savasta, Cosmophone, Cure-Pipe, Goodbye Karelle, Kaya Hoax, Laraw, Soleil Luanière and Malko.

International artists set to make their Quebec debuts include Badi, Milk TV (Belgium), Marta Knight (Spain), Rudy Love & the Encore, TVOD and Jesus Christ Taxi Driver (USA), Cléa Vincent, Jethro (France), Dromedarios Magicos (Mexico), Ogun, MACY (Wales), and Manon Meurt (Czech Republic).

Those names join a lineup that already featured P'tit Belliveau, KROY, Claudia Bouvette, Karkwa, Peter Peter, Bibi Club, Shay Lia and more. Hear the sounds of MARATHON's 2024 lineup via the playlist below.

Exclaim! is proud to present Charlie Houston, Lubalin, Goodbye Karelle and DJ Yuki at Club Soda on November 21. Festival passes — which grant holders access to 34 shows — and individual performance tickets for MARATHON are on sale now via M for Montreal's official website.