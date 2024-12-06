Milk & Bone — the electropop duo of Montreal's Laurence Lafond-Beaulne and Camille Poliquin — have announced their upcoming EP release, previewed by new single "FORGONE."

Baby Dreamer arrives January 17 through Nettwerk Music Group. It's the follow-up to the pair's 2022 full-length, Chrysalism, as well as Poliquin's sophomore solo album as KROY, which was released earlier this year. The new EP features recent single "baby Getz."

Co-written and produced with Micah Jasper, new track "FORGONE" is also set to be featured on the video game soundtrack for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, one of the latest in the prolific duo's scoring ventures.

"It instantly felt like [the song] was set at night," Lafond-Beaulne and Poliquin said in a statement. "There was something ominous about it, but it still felt extremely personal and driven. There were flashes of driving, of walking really fast, of dancing. Our previous videos had been mostly aesthetic and stoic, so this feels like a breath of fresh air (quite literally, it was close to the freezing point on the night of the shoot)."

Watch the Gerardo Alcaine-directed video for the '80s synthwave-y, retrofuturistic "FORGONE" below.