Ontario emos Arm's Length have only been on an upward trajectory since we first checked them out in 2021, releasing their debut album back in 2022 and taking it on a headlining tour in 2023. Now, they're back with details of their sophomore album There's a Whole World Out There, out May 16 via their new label home at Pure Noise.

Previewing the effort today is their latest single "Funny Face," which is "about how discouragement from a trusted loved one can shape who you are as a person and your overall outlook on life," according to lyricist/vocalist and guitarist Allen Steinberg.

"It's one of our darkest, heaviest tracks. Lyrically, I wanted to illustrate the narrative of being entangled in a toxic codependent relationship, whether romantic or familial. It's a straightforward, desperate sounding song, sonically and lyrically."

Watch the music video for "Funny Face" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist and Arm's Length's upcoming tour dates supporting Silverstein and Thursday.



There's a Whole World Out There:

1. The World

2. Fatal Flaw

3. Funny Face

4. The Weight

5. Palinopsia

6. The Wound

7. You Ominously End

8. Early Onset

9. Genetic Lottery

10. Attic

11. Halley

12. Morning Person

Arm's Length 2025 Tour Dates:

02/11 Chicago, IL - Concord

02/12 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

02/14 Toronto, ON - History

02/15 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia