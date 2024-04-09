Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla Announces Canadian Leg of 2024 World Tour
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
Karan Aujla has announced that he'll perform in three Canadian cities to kick off his world tour this summer. The Burnaby, BC-raised...
Allison Russell, Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches Lead 2024 Jim Beam INDIE Awards Nominations
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2024
The nominations for the 23rd anniversary Jim Beam INDIE Awards have been announced ahead of the annual event, taking place at Toronto's...
So-Called Patriots Are Pissed About Karan Aujla Making JUNO Awards History, Because of Course
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2024
One of the cooler things that occurred during the JUNO Awards last weekend was Punjabi-wave groundbreaker Karan Aujla making history as the...
The Beaches, Karan Aujla, Charlotte Cardin Win Big at 2024 JUNO Awards
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2024
The JUNO Awards have handed out their 2024 prizes, with top prizes going to the Beaches, Karan Aujla and Charlotte Cardin...