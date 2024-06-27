If "You Don't Know" Clothesline from Hell, Now You Do

Clothesline from Hell — the Toronto-based project of Adam LaFramboise — has shared a new single ahead of his EP, Soon We'll All Be Smoking. "You Don't Know" is filled with sampled drums and melody-matching guitars.

In writing "You Don't Know," LaFramboise looked to Limp Bizkit. "I wanted to write a riff like 'Nookie,' that slithers up and down, hypnotically building and collapsing in on itself. I had been circling James Brown's 'Funky Drummer' break for some time and almost used it as a test of the quality of the songs I was writing, like, 'Is this shit really worthy of using such an iconic break?'"

The track follows the previous single "Open Up!" which will also appear on Soon We'll All Be Smoking, arriving July 26.

Listen to "You Don't Know" below.