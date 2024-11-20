Goose Plot First, Second-Ever Canadian Performances on 2025 North American Tour

They've added another show at Toronto's History due to high demand

BY Allie GregoryPublished Nov 20, 2024

American jam band Goose are about to christen themselves Canadian Geese when they fly north of the border for their first-ever performance in Canada.

UPDATE (11/2, 4:34 p.m. ET): Silly Goose! They should have known one Canadian debut simply wouldn't do. Due to overwhelming demand, the band have added a second show at Toronto's History on February 10.

Presales for the new date start tomorrow (November 21) at 10 a.m., with the general on-sale to follow on Friday (November 22). Find the updated itinerary below.

With only a handful of dates left in 2024 — including a Goosemas celebration in North Charleston and a New Year's Eve run in Austin — the quintet have made plans to pick back up on the road in February with a three-night run in Milwaukee. Their debut Canadian performance will take place shortly afterward at Toronto's History on the 11th, after which they'll head back to the Midwest for another three-nighter in Grand Rapids.

Presales begin Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. local, with access codes delivered through sign-up here. General on-sale begins Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

Goose 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

11/24 New York, NY - SOULSHINE @ Madison Square Garden
12/13 North Charleston, SC - Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum
12/14 North Charleston, SC - Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum
12/30 Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX
12/31 Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX
02/06 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre 
02/07 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre 
02/08 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
02/10 Toronto, ON - History 
02/11 Toronto, ON - History  
02/13 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live 
02/14 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live 
02/15 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live 
05/08–10 San José del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo

