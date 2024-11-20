American jam band Goose are about to christen themselves Canadian Geese when they fly north of the border for their first-ever performance in Canada.

UPDATE (11/2, 4:34 p.m. ET): Silly Goose! They should have known one Canadian debut simply wouldn't do. Due to overwhelming demand, the band have added a second show at Toronto's History on February 10.

Presales for the new date start tomorrow (November 21) at 10 a.m., with the general on-sale to follow on Friday (November 22). Find the updated itinerary below.

With only a handful of dates left in 2024 — including a Goosemas celebration in North Charleston and a New Year's Eve run in Austin — the quintet have made plans to pick back up on the road in February with a three-night run in Milwaukee. Their debut Canadian performance will take place shortly afterward at Toronto's History on the 11th, after which they'll head back to the Midwest for another three-nighter in Grand Rapids.

Presales begin Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. local, with access codes delivered through sign-up here. General on-sale begins Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. local. See the full itinerary below.

Goose 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

11/24 New York, NY - SOULSHINE @ Madison Square Garden

12/13 North Charleston, SC - Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/14 North Charleston, SC - Goosemas @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/30 Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

12/31 Austin, TX - A New Year's Formal Affair @ Moody Center ATX

02/06 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

02/07 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

02/08 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

02/10 Toronto, ON - History

02/11 Toronto, ON - History

02/13 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

02/14 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

02/15 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

05/08–10 San José del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo