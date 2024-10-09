Goose Fans Possibly Exposed to Rabies Due to Bat Sightings at Show

Spooky season is in full swing

Photo (Goose): Pooneh Ghana

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Oct 9, 2024

We'll take "things that happen at jam band shows" for 200, Alex. After bats were spotted at a Goose show, the Chicago Department of Public Health has warned concertgoers they may have been exposed to rabies.

The band — not to be confused with fellow Americans Geese — played Chicago's Salt Shed on September 12. During their performance at the warehouse-turned-venue, bats were spotted near the lighting rig. Nearly a month later, the city's public health department caught wind of this and released a statement for public safety.

The statement warns fans who were bitten, scratched by, or had any physical contact with a bat could have been infected with rabies. "If you attended the concert and were bitten or scratched by a bat, or if you had direct contact with a bat, contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)."

The warning does clarify that anyone who attended but did not come into contact with a bat is safe, as "a bat flying above you is not a risk for rabies." They did, however, clarify that bats in the Chicago area "have been found to carry rabies, although not all bats carry rabies."

