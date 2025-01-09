Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign for DIIV leader Zachary Cole Smith after his house burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The fundraiser was organized by friend Lindsey Hartman, who notes that Smith and his wife Dani "lost their house and all belongings in the Altadena fire."

The post continues, "This home included all of their possessions (clothing, heirlooms, prized possessions) as well as all of Cole's musical gear, the family car, and all of their baby supplies." The couple have a two-year-old baby, and Dani is currently six months pregnant.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has earned $43,429 USD ($65,501 CAD), surpassing the $30,000 goal. Hartman points out, "While this money will hardly make a dent to the losses they encountered, I'm hoping to help get them back on their feet with some essentials for themselves and the kids."

See the campaign here.

Many people in the entertainment industry have lost houses in the L.A. fires. They include Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Anna Faris, and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. The Oscars have delayed announcing their nominees because of the crisis.