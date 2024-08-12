Girls' Christopher Owens Announces First Solo Album in Nine Years, 'I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair'

He's called it "a record about a journey back to the centre of myself"

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Aug 12, 2024

Nine years on from his last solo record and 12 removed from the band's dissolution, former Girls frontman Christoper Owens has announced a new album, which sees him return to his old label.

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair arrives October 18 via True Panther Records, the label that put out all of Girls' music. It's the follow-up to 2015's Chrissybaby Forever, his surprise-released solo LP.

Owens co-produced the album — which he called "a record about a journey back to the centre of myself" — alongside Girls collaborator Doug Boehm. "In the second half of the Bible, Jesus asks 'What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?' Lately, I've found it interesting to ask it in a different way," the singer-songwriter said. "'What shall it profit a man, if he lose his whole world, and gain back his soul?' And I think the answer would have to be something like — the Kingdom of Heaven."

Released a month ago, lead single "I Think About Heaven" is now joined by two raw new album tracks: "No Good" and "This Is My Guitar." Owens has likewise shared a video of him performing the former, directed by Rebekah Sherman-Myntti. Check that out below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.


I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair:

1. No Good
2. Beautiful Horses
3. I Think About Heaven
4. White Flag
5. I Know
6. So
7. This Is My Guitar
8. Distant Drummer
9. Two Words
10. Do You Need a Friend

Pre-order I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair.

