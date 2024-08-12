Nine years on from his last solo record and 12 removed from the band's dissolution, former Girls frontman Christoper Owens has announced a new album, which sees him return to his old label.
I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair arrives October 18 via True Panther Records, the label that put out all of Girls' music. It's the follow-up to 2015's Chrissybaby Forever, his surprise-released solo LP.
Owens co-produced the album — which he called "a record about a journey back to the centre of myself" — alongside Girls collaborator Doug Boehm. "In the second half of the Bible, Jesus asks 'What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?' Lately, I've found it interesting to ask it in a different way," the singer-songwriter said. "'What shall it profit a man, if he lose his whole world, and gain back his soul?' And I think the answer would have to be something like — the Kingdom of Heaven."
Released a month ago, lead single "I Think About Heaven" is now joined by two raw new album tracks: "No Good" and "This Is My Guitar." Owens has likewise shared a video of him performing the former, directed by Rebekah Sherman-Myntti. Check that out below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.
I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair:
1. No Good
2. Beautiful Horses
3. I Think About Heaven
4. White Flag
5. I Know
6. So
7. This Is My Guitar
8. Distant Drummer
9. Two Words
10. Do You Need a Friend