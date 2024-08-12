Nine years on from his last solo record and 12 removed from the band's dissolution, former Girls frontman Christoper Owens has announced a new album, which sees him return to his old label.

I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair arrives October 18 via True Panther Records, the label that put out all of Girls' music. It's the follow-up to 2015's Chrissybaby Forever, his surprise-released solo LP.

Owens co-produced the album — which he called "a record about a journey back to the centre of myself" — alongside Girls collaborator Doug Boehm. "In the second half of the Bible, Jesus asks 'What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?' Lately, I've found it interesting to ask it in a different way," the singer-songwriter said. "'What shall it profit a man, if he lose his whole world, and gain back his soul?' And I think the answer would have to be something like — the Kingdom of Heaven."

Released a month ago, lead single "I Think About Heaven" is now joined by two raw new album tracks: "No Good" and "This Is My Guitar." Owens has likewise shared a video of him performing the former, directed by Rebekah Sherman-Myntti. Check that out below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair:

1. No Good

2. Beautiful Horses

3. I Think About Heaven

4. White Flag

5. I Know

6. So

7. This Is My Guitar

8. Distant Drummer

9. Two Words

10. Do You Need a Friend

Pre-order I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair.