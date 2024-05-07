Drake's Security Guard Shot in Drive-By

Amid the diss-track battle royale between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, the latter's property in Toronto's upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood has been taped off by police following a nearby shooting.

UPDATE (5/7, 10:47 a.m. ET): The victim of the shooting has been identified as one of Drake's security guards [via The Toronto Sun]. The 48-year-old was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, which are believed to not be life-threatening, and has reportedly been taken in for surgery.

As CBC reports, the shooting took place near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence at around 2 a.m. this morning. A man was found badly injured and taken to hospital.

A suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, a description of neither having been made public as of yet. The incident remains under investigation.