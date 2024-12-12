There are very few reasons to still have a Twitter X account, one of them being that it's a great place to be when a monarch dies or a hot person gets arrested for murdering a CEO. Now that alleged health insurance warrior Luigi Mangione is the meme du jour, a death metal band is capitalizing on his newfound fame.

Columbus, OH's Sanguisugabogg have released a T-shirt that reads "Free Luigi," featuring the Super Mario brother shooting Bowser — obviously replicating United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson — in the head.

The band also posted a photoshopped pic of them with Mangione, jokingly providing him with an alibi: "Free Luigi who on December 4th around 6 AM helped us load our trailer and drive with us to play a secret set in California which is about 2.8k mi from Manhattan and at the show he bought merch from every band except for the hoodies because he said he hates them and 3D printed 9mm," they posted.

For those out of the loop, Mangione was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Thompson being gunned down in Manhattan on December 4. He was arrested as a suspect on Monday (December 9), prompting the internet to exonerate him through the court of public opinion reserved for hot people. Since then, seemingly his entire life has been leaked online, including his Goodreads account, sexuality (bi, if you're curious), and photos of him at an Indian wedding, for some reason.

Pre-orders for the shirt are currently live for $30 USD, but we regret to inform you they're not available in Canada. "US orders only Free our mans he didn't do nothing," the order point reads.