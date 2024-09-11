In the latest in a long and disturbing line of sexual assault, abuse and trafficking suits, Diddy is now being sued by former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard.

In her suit, Richard alleges Diddy sexually abused her while also claiming that she witnessed Diddy's abuse of both Cassie and Kim Porter.

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

According to the suit, which was obtained by TMZ, Dawn Richard says she first encountered Diddy as a participant on his 2004 MTV show Making the Band, during which time she was manipulated into submitting to his demands.

The suit reads:

During auditions, Mr. Combs spoke to the female contestants in a hostile, condescending manner, making disparaging gender-based remarks such as calling them "fat," "ugly," "bitches" and "hoes." Ms. Richard felt threatened and intimidated by Mr. Combs' blatant disdain for the young women, like herself, who were excited for the opportunity to be on his show.

It continues, claiming that "Mr. Combs deprived Ms. Richard and her Danity Kane bandmates of basic needs such as adequate food and sleep. When Ms. Richard or her Danity Kane bandmates requested meals or rest, Mr. Combs refused and chastised them with derogatory comments like 'you bitches don't want this' or 'y'all are not hungry enough' and 'I'm paying you bitches to work.'"

After the initial 2009 disbandment of Danity Kane, "Richard experienced significant financial hardship" and continued to work with Diddy, at his Daddy's House Recording Studio in New York "without pay or allocated budget." She claims that Diddy "promised that Ms. Richard's compositions would result in payment of license fees and royalties pursuant to her contract with Bad Boy Records; however, no such compensation was ever reported or paid to Ms. Richard."

Soon after this period, Richard joined the trio Diddy — Dirty Money with Diddy and Kalenna Harper. Richard says that while working at Diddy's home on the trio's lone album Last Train to Paris, she witnessed Diddy verbally and physically abuse Cassie, his then-girlfriend. Richard says that she "wanted to intervene and help," but was "physically led" by Harper out of the house.

According to the lawsuit, Richard witnessed multiple other instances of Diddy abusing Cassie and other women. She also alleges that, while making Last Train to Paris, Diddy threatened and abused her verbally, made her work nonstop, and "often exhibited uncontrollable anger during recording sessions, throwing objects like albums, laptops and food against the wall or at individuals." In addition, she claims that she was not compensated for her work, estimating that she is owed $1.2 million USD in "unpaid wages and royalties" and $350,000 USD in "unpaid touring wages."

The suit continues, claiming multiple instances of alleged assault and battery. Richard alleges that, between 2009 and 2011, Diddy "would intrude into Ms. Richard's changing room at Daddy's House studio unannounced while Ms. Richard was undressed," groping or touching Richard's bare buttocks and breast area without consent multiple times.

The suit goes on to outline more distressing details of assault and abuse by Diddy. Richard names numerous defendants in her lawsuit, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, multiple record labels, and several companies associated with Diddy and Making the Band. Formally, Richard is suing Diddy for 21 causes of action, including sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking and copyright infringement.

In a statement, one of Richard's attorneys, Lisa Bloom, said, "It is my honour to represent the talented and beloved artist Dawn Richard as she seeks justice against Sean Combs and other individuals and entities associated with Combs over the years she knew him." She added, "We will not rest until we achieve full and complete justice for Dawn in this case."