While in custody awaiting trial for the innumerable alleged crimes he has committed, the disgraced rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a $100 million USD lawsuit against Peacock and parent company NBC over the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary released last month.

The filing, obtained by Rolling Stone, claims that the doc promoted conspiracy theories and "maliciously advanc[ed] the unhinged narrative that Mr. Combs is a serial killer." The lawsuit further alleges that the film "baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer' with 'a lot of similarities' to Jeffrey Epstein."

Combs's attorneys made their case for defamation by pointing to comments by singer Al. B Sure! and lawyer Ariel Mitchell, who both participated in The Making of a Bad Boy, suggesting that foul play may have been involved in the 2018 death of the producer's former partner, Kim Porter.

Combs has been accused of sexual assault in upward of 40 civil lawsuits, and was arrested on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution last September. In addition to pleading not guilty to these charges, he has vehemently denied any accusations of sexual abuse. Combs will go to trial in May, and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.