Diddy Facing Sixth High-Profile Sexual Assault Lawsuit in Six Months

After recently apologizing for ex-girlfriend Cassie's claims of abuse — that he had previously denied were true — in light of an unearthed 2016 assault video, Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing his sixth high-profile sexual assault lawsuit in six months.

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

Former model Crystal McKinney is suing the music mogul for allegedly forcing her to perform oral sex on him at his studio in 2003, according to the complaint obtained by Pitchfork. McKinney claims to have met Diddy at a fashion event when she was 23 and to have accepted an invitation to go to his recording studio that night.

There, she says she was pressured into consuming alcohol and marijuana, which she later believed to have been laced with some narcotic substance. Once intoxicated, McKinney remembers Diddy leading her into the bathroom and kissing her against her will. As per the lawsuit, he proceeded to "shove her head down his crotch" and told her to "suck it" — and when she refused, she claims Diddy physically forced her.

McKinney passed out shortly thereafter and recalls waking up in a cab, realizing she had been sexually assaulted. Her suit — filed under New York's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act — also names Universal Music Group.

Cassie first came forward with her allegations late last year, which she and Diddy settled out of court. Since she spoke out, two additional sexual assault lawsuits followed swiftly from Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner regarding alleged incidents dating back to the early '90s. A Jane Doe then accused Diddy of sex trafficking and gang-raping her when she was 17 in the early 2000s, and producer Rodney Jones Jr. came forward with allegations of sexual assault and grooming in February.

In March, Diddy's homes in Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL, were raided by Homeland Security — which his attorney called "a witch hunt based on meritless accusations."m