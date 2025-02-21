Lawyer Representing Sean "Diddy" Combs Files Motion to Withdraw from Case

Attorney Anthony Ricco says there are "sufficient reasons" why he cannot continue representing Combs

BY Calum SlingerlandPublished Feb 21, 2025

An attorney representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his federal sex trafficking case has entered a bid to withdraw as the hip-hop mogul's legal representation.

"Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," writes Anthony Ricco in the motion [via Variety], filed this morning.

Ricco's motion, which must be approved by a judge, is scant on details regarding a reason why he's looking to withdraw. He writes that there are "sufficient reasons" for the request that are protected by attorney/client privilege.

Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. In September 2024, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Earlier this month, Combs filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Peacock and NBC over the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.

