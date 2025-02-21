An attorney representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his federal sex trafficking case has entered a bid to withdraw as the hip-hop mogul's legal representation.

"Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," writes Anthony Ricco in the motion [via Variety], filed this morning.

Ricco's motion, which must be approved by a judge, is scant on details regarding a reason why he's looking to withdraw. He writes that there are "sufficient reasons" for the request that are protected by attorney/client privilege.

Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. In September 2024, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Earlier this month, Combs filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Peacock and NBC over the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.