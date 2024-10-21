Hot on the heels of releasing their third studio album 3AM (LA LA LA) last week, buzzy Australian dance duo Confidence Man have mapped out a slate of North American tour dates for next year — including a couple of Canadian concerts in Montreal and Toronto.

The mainly stateside run kicks off on March 4 in San Francisco, CA. Confidence Man's Canadian shows take place near the end of the tour, with the pair crossing the border to perform at Montreal's Studio TD on March 25 and Toronto's Axis Club on March 26 ahead of wrapping the stint on the road after a March 28 performance in Chicago, IL.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

Confidence Man 2025 Tour Dates:

03/04 San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

03/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

03/07 San Diego, CA - Music Box

03/11 Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

03/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

03/17 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade – Purgatory

03/19 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

03/21 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

03/22 New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/23 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

03/25 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

03/26 Toronto, ON - Axis Club

03/28 Chicago, IL - Subterranean