Willie Nelson announced his new album Last Leaf on the Tree — his 151st (or maybe his 153rd, depending on who you ask) album last month, and we've already heard his cover of Tom Waits's "Last Leaf."

Today, we get a new cover in the Flaming Lips' Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots single "Do You Realize??" Nelson's version is subdued and gentle, led by acoustic guitar and dusted with harmonica.

"He's just such a unique singer," Wayne Coyne said of Nelson's rendition in a statement. "You hear one second of his voice, and you go, that's him."

Co-writer Steven Drozd added that his late father would love to hear the cover. "I wish he was still alive to see this happening, that Willie Nelson is doing a Flaming Lips song I had a part in co-writing. He'd be very proud."

The pair have also shared a video of themselves reacting to hearing Nelson's rendition, which you can watch below.