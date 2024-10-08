The Flaming Lips are asking for help in locating Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the 16-year-old daughter of longtime band member Steven Drozd, after she was declared a missing person in Seattle, WA.

UPDATE (10/8, 2:03 p.m. ET): Frontman Wayne Coyne share on Instagram that Drozd's daughter has been "found and is safe."

The Flaming Lips shared a photo and description of Charlotte on social media, noting that she was last seen on Saturday morning (October 5) at the Space Needle.

In the comments section of the post, Steven Drozd thanked Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne for sharing the news, writing, "We don't know what to do."

Anyone with information about Charlotte's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Seattle police, or to call or text Becky Drozd. Information can be found below.

