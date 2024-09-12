It was a full circle moment for Charly Bliss during their fall North American tour stop in Toronto, performing Len's well-loved single "Steal My Sunshine" with help from the band's Marc Costanzo.

Fan-shot footage has emerged of the Brooklyn outfit tearing through a charged-up, power pop version of Len's 1999 hit at Adelaide Hall yesterday evening (September 11), with a vocal assist from Costanzo. Find clips of the performance below.

Charly Bliss notably covered "Steal My Sunshine" as part of The A.V. Club's Undercover series way back in 2017, and setlist.fm data shows the band have worked it into their live sets on occasion in the years since. It's also a fitting choice as both bands feature a pair of siblings.

Charly Bliss are touring behind their third album, FOREVER.