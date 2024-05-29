Charly Bliss Map Out Fall North American Tour

Supporting their forthcoming third album FOREVER, Brooklyn power pop band Charly Bliss have announced a run of North American tour dates for this fall — including a sole Canadian performance in Toronto.
The Forever and Ever Tour kicks off on September 5 in Washington, D.C., with the quartet proceeding to make their trek into Canada early on for a show at Toronto's Adelaide Hall on September 11. They'll complete the remainder of the concerts stateside, concluding with an October 10 gig in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local. You can sign up for presale access here, and check out the band's full schedule below.
Charly Bliss 2024 Tour Dates:
09/05 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09/06 Cambridge, MA - Royale
09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/11 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
09/12 Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig
09/13 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
09/14 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
09/17 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
09/18 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
09/20 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
09/23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater
09/24 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
09/26 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club
09/29 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
09/30 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
10/01 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
10/04 Austin, TX - Parish
10/05 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/07 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
10/08 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
10/10 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts