Charly Bliss Map Out Fall North American Tour

Supporting their forthcoming third album FOREVER, Brooklyn power pop band Charly Bliss have announced a run of North American tour dates for this fall — including a sole Canadian performance in Toronto.

The Forever and Ever Tour kicks off on September 5 in Washington, D.C., with the quartet proceeding to make their trek into Canada early on for a show at Toronto's Adelaide Hall on September 11. They'll complete the remainder of the concerts stateside, concluding with an October 10 gig in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local. You can sign up for presale access here, and check out the band's full schedule below.

Charly Bliss 2024 Tour Dates:

09/05 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/06 Cambridge, MA - Royale

09/09 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/11 Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall

09/12 Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig

09/13 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

09/14 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

09/17 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

09/18 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

09/20 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

09/23 Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater

09/24 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

09/26 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

09/29 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

09/30 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10/01 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/04 Austin, TX - Parish

10/05 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/07 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

10/08 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

10/10 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts