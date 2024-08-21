It seems like Chappell Roan's been having a tough time adjusting to the meteoric insanity of becoming a sudden superstar, explaining tearfully to audiences how much her life has changed and confronting her fanbase about their overzealous (and frankly creepy) fixation on her.

However, it's not all doom and gloom — at last night's Olivia Rodrigo show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood (the second-to-last show of Rodrigo's GUTS tour, which wraps tonight), Roan was brought out to teach the audience the "HOT TO GO!" dance (as if they didn't already know it).

Roan and Rodrigo have a history together — they share a collaborator in Dan Nigro, and Roan sang backup vocals on Rodrigo's "Lacy" and "Obsessed." Earlier this year, Roan opened the first 24 dates of the GUTS tour.

Introducing Roan to the frantic audience, Rodrigo called her "one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I've ever had the pleasure of meeting." The two then ran through a joyful "HOT TO GO!"

See footage below.