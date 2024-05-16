CMW
Charlotte Cornfield, Bry Webb, the OBGMs Cover the Replacements for Dave Bookman Tribute Show in Toronto
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Canadian Music Week (CMW), Indie88 and 'West End Phoenix' have joined forces to present Left of the Dial, a special tribute show honouring...
Canadian Music Week Gets Charlotte Day Wilson, Finger Eleven, Walk Off the Earth for 2024
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
One of the nation's largest festivals dedicated to new music, Canadian Music Week (CMW) returns to Toronto for its 42nd year in 2024. From...
Victory Pool and Midnight Agency Detail CMW Showcase with Geordie Gordon, Shaela Miller
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Victory Pool and Midnight Agency have teamed up for a can't-miss Canadian Music Week showcase, featuring six of the country's most exciting...
Here's the Complete List of Winners from the 2023 Indies, Including July Talk, Alexisonfire, Tegan and Sara
PUBLISHED Jun 9, 2023
Canadian Music Week unveiled the winners of the Jim Beam® INDIES last night (June 8) at Toronto's History. ET Canada's Shreya Khanna hoste...
Canadian Music Week Gets Charlotte Cardin, Basement Revolver, Housewife, Softcult
PUBLISHED May 10, 2023
Canadian Music Week has announced its 41st edition's lineup, taking place at 20-plus venues across Toronto from June 5 to 10. Over 250 art...
Canadian Music Week Returns with Virtual 2021 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 12, 2021
After pausing festivities in 2020, Canadian Music Week has returned with plans for a 2021 virtual edition taking place from May 18 to 21. T...
Canadian Music Week Reschedules 2020 Edition Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
PUBLISHED Mar 16, 2020
Canadian Music Week has rescheduled its 2020 edition as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for May 19 to 23...
Canadian Music Week to "Proceed as Planned" in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
PUBLISHED Mar 11, 2020
Some of North America's prominent music festivals have either postponed or outright cancelled their 2020 editions as a result of the ongoin...