Donald Trump has used yet another artist's music without permission in his campaign. Despite Kamala Harris claiming Beyoncé's "Freedom" as her unofficial campaign track, the former president has decided to use it in his own promotional video.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung posted a video of the Republican candidate getting off a plane tracked to the song yesterday (August 20). According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé has threatened Trump with a cease-and-desist over it, as he never procured the rights to use it.

Beyoncé has disavowed the usage just as fast as her "quick approval" of Harris using "Freedom," though as of time of publication, the video is still up on X.

In this presidential bid alone, Trump was slammed by Céline Dion and Isaac Hayes for the unauthorized use of their music. In past campaigns, he's also been disavowed by the Village People, Neil Young, John Fogerty and many others.

In other recent Trump vs. music news, the confused ex-president either mistook or deliberately misinterpreted AI-generated images of Taylor Swift as an official endorsement from the pop star.