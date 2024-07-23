While many have spent the last few days asking if Kamala Harris is BRAT, a new question has emerged: is she a part of the Beyhive? Now that the Vice President is campaigning for US Presidency, she's gotten permission from Beyoncé to use "Freedom" at her rallies.

Harris walked into her campaign headquarters yesterday night (July 22) to the Lemonade track, and a source told CNN that the singer gave her "quick approval" when asked to use it. Since Beyoncé can be cagey about who uses her music, some are treating this as an endorsement.

Some may find the move ironic, considering the place of "Freedom" in many of the demonstrations following the 2020 death of George Floyd, and Harris's past as "California's Top Cop."

Though Beyoncé has yet to officially endorse Harris, her mother, Tina Knowles, was quick to show her support for the Vice President on social media.