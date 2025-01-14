Beyoncé had been teasing an announcement for January 14, but now that the big day is here, the pop star has delayed the reveal.

On Instagram, Bey shared a statement saying that her announcement will be postponed to a "later date" due to the ongoing L.A. wildfires.

She wrote, "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

Her BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has reported donating $2.5 million to help families who have lost their homes, as well as the organizations providing relief.

Beyoncé's announcement is the latest in a string of wildfire-related delays. The Weeknd delayed his album Hurry Up Tomorrow from its original January 24 release date to January 31, while the Oscars have yet to announce their 2025 nominees due to the crisis.