Confused former president Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images of Taylor Swift endorsing his presidential campaign.

On Truth Social, Trump shared screenshots of four tweets — one of which shows an AI-generated Swift dressed up as Uncle Sam, encouraging people to vote for Trump.

UPDATE (8/22, 1:14 p.m. ET): In an interview with Fox Business, Trump claimed he doesn't know "anything about" the images. When asked if he was concerned that Swift might sue him over the post, he said, "I don't know anything about them other than somebody else generated them. I didn't generate them. These were all made up by other people. AI is always very dangerous in that way."

There are also a number of AI-generated "fans" supposedly wearing "Swifties for Trump" shirts. Nearly all of the images are fake, however (and one of the posts is even marked "satire"). Two of the pictures, both showing a Trump supporter named Jenna Piwowarczyk, are real.

Trump wrote, "I accept!" It's unclear if he knows that the images are fake, or if he's genuinely trying to claim that Swift and her fan base support him.

In 2020, Swift spoke out in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At the time, she tweeted, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November." She hasn't endorsed either Trump or Harris in 2024.