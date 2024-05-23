Aysanabee, Jackie, Nefe Join Dead Dog Records' Alteredfest Lineup

Altered by Mom have announced a one-day festival in partnership with Toronto's Dead Dog Records, taking place on June 8, running noon till 6 p.m.

The band have recruited Nefe, Aysanabee, Jackie, Andre Pettipas & the Giants, Hyaenas, Dani Saldo, Sharon Nutzati, Dondréa, Andela Saini, Joe Thistel and Lisa Krystina for the event, which is free of charge.

There will be merch for sale, beer and henna tattoos — as well as some "treat and surprises" in store — at the 1277 Bloor Street West shop.

Per Altered by Mom's socials, the band aim to "[bring] community together for some good times, sunshine, and great music."

