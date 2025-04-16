Springtide Music Festival is helping put Uxbridge on the map, with fans flocking to Ontario's Durham Region over three days from June 12 to 14.

Featuring both free and ticketed events, the stacked lineup boasts dozens of performers and a wealth of Canadian talent performing across 12 different stages (including multiple venues) within less than a kilometre in downtown Uxbridge.

With weekend wristbands on sale now — as well as single-day wristbands and single-venue passes — here are the five must-see acts playing Springtide Music Festival in 2025.

Altered by Mom

A good time is guaranteed with Toronto's Altered by Mom, who deliver their catchy pop and alt-rock songs with an irreverent sense of mischief, even throwing in the odd choreographed dance move.

Casper Skulls

Co-fronted by married couple Melanie St. Pierre-Bednis and Neil Bednis, there's a familial sweetness to the indie rock songs heard on the band's newly released Kit-Kat, which has the scrappy grit of classic college rock.

Cuff the Duke

Fans who followed Canadian music in the aughts or early 2010s are likely familiar with alt-country mainstays Cuff the Duke — while newer fans are getting their long-overdue reintroduction as the band tour behind last year's Breaking Dawn, their first full-length in more than a decade.

Rueben and the Dark & the Bullhorn Singers

Reuben Bullock specializes in cinematic indie folk songs that have made him a go-to artist for film and TV — and he's opening a whole new chapter of his career by teaming up with Blackfoot powwow group the Bullhorn Singers, whose debut single last year ("Powerful") has spawned a full-blown collaborative tour.

Status/Non-Status

Anishinaabe-Canadian singer-songwriter Adam Sturgeon has been omnipresent in recent years with his Zoon collab OMBIIGIZI — but he hasn't forgotten the urgent rock anthems he makes with his project Status/Non-Status, which highlight both his cerebral songwriting and powerhouse stage presence.