Altered by Mom have returned with their first new song of the year, "Sucking on a Lemon," a ruthlessly fun takedown of party-poopers and parade-rainers.

"'Sucking on a Lemon' is our new call to action, a party anthem for those that turn to music for relief in our troubled modern times," the band tell Exclaim! "It's about not letting THE MAN or THE WORLD get you down for a moment, and embracing a moment of positivity and good vibes."

Vanessa Vakharia of ABM tourmates Goodnight Sunrise also offered of the track:

There are literally no words in any human language that can possibly express how I feel about "Sucking on a Lemon." Like, the second I heard it, my entire body and soul were like FUCK YES FINALLY. It's basically Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" but with the raw, real over-it-ness that we all DEEPLY feel when haters try to harsh our vibe.

The track arrives alongside an animated music video directed by Matt Servo, who modelled the clip after '90s collage-style title cards after the band found themselves watching Pauly Shore's Bio-Dome in a rural Quebec Airbnb while on tour.

Watch that below, and stay tuned for more Altered by Mom news on the horizon.