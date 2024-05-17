Astral Swans Announce 'Split 2' 7-inch with Julie Doiron

Calgary's Matthew Swann has announced another split 7-inch as Astral Swans following his 2023 team-up with Chad VanGaalen on the descriptively titled Split. The next in this now-evolving series is called (you guessed it) Split 2, which finds him joining forces with fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron.

Out June 14 via his own Stoner Bird Records and on lathe-cut vinyl via Red Spade Records, the record sees Doiron feature on two tracks. Today, we get a preview in Swann's "The Coward," one of two experimental tracks on the record, which deals with the topic of suicide.

Hear that below, where you can also find the split's tracklist.



Split 2:

Side A

1. Julie Doiron - "Last Night I Saw My Love"

2. Julie Doiron - "We Write to Say Good Night"

Side B

1. Astral Swans - "Under the Waves"

2. Astral Swans - "The Coward"