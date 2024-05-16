Arc de Soleil Plots North American Tour

Arc de Soleil — the moniker of Swedish multi-disciplinary, multi-instrumentalist, Daniel Kadawatha — has announced plans for his first "US tour," which actually includes a Canadian date!

He'll take his easy-grooving material on the road this fall, with the brief, four-date trek bringing him to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York in October — as well as a lone Canadian stop at Toronto's Great Hall on the 27th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

Inspired by various acts, from the Spotnicks to Asha Bhosle, as well as his own father's record collection, Kadawatha's work as Arc de Soleil lands somewhere adjacent to the neo-funk/psych akin to the output of recent Exclaim! cover stars, Khruangbin. Fans, take note.

Kadawatha has yet to release a full-length under the Arc de Soleil moniker, but his most recent EP, Casino Funk, came out in 2022.

See the full tour announcement below.