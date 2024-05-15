A Guide for #BootsBound Country Fans Heading to Boots and Hearts 2024

Boots and Hearts is not only Canada's largest music and camping festival, it's grown to become one of the country's biggest music events, period. Its profile has only risen as country has grown to become a dominant force in pop culture, and this upward ascent will continue at the 2024 festival, running August 8 to 11.

As fans flock once again to Burl's Creek, ON, Exclaim! has assembled this guide for #BootsBound country fans. Here's how to get the most out of the weekend, from the tunes to the many sights, sounds and experiences of this year's festival.

To further enhance your Boots and Hearts experience, get the mobile app (Google Play or App Store), which includes info like maps and set times.

Music

This probably goes without saying, but Boots and Hearts features some of the best and brightest talent — including huge headliners like Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean, plus a kickoff party headlined by neo-traditionalists Midland.

In addition to big names like Carly Pearce and Brothers Osbourne, don't miss out on the amazing smaller acts a little further down the festival poster. Be sure to check out Exclaim!'s list of five must-see artists who will be performing at the festival, including Bryan Martin, Jess Moskaluke and Lauren Watkins.

Travel

About an hour outside of the Greater Toronto Area, Burl's Creek is located just north of Barrie, ON. For those who are driving, the festival can be found between Line 7 South and Line 9 South off of Highway 11. Drivers who exit Highway 11 at Line 7 or 9 can follow the signage to the festival gate; it's also possible to exit to Line 5 South, then take a left on Ridge Road, followed by another left on Line 8 South, where signage will lead to the festival. There is no access to Line 8 directly from Highway 11.

The proximity to Barrie means that it's also possible to take public transit to Boots and Hearts! Go Transit is available to Barrie's Allandale Waterfront GO Station, where shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the festival grounds. Exact details about the shuttle are still forthcoming; please continue to visit the website for more information.

For attendees who will be camping at the festival, each campsite purchase includes a parking space for one vehicle. If you require additional parking passes, these can be purchased separately. Also, consider having some of your party arrive by transit.

Drop-offs and pick-ups, including rideshare and taxi services, are permitted at the Line 7 entrance, at gate 7D. Please note that drop-offs and pick-ups aren't allowed anywhere else near the site. Pedestrian access is also available at the Line 7 entrance.

Passes

Now that you know all about the music and the travel, it's time to get that festival pass! A standard festival pass for the full weekend costs $412.20, including taxes and fees. Children under 12 will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult with a weekend pass. Age verification will be required.

Those looking to enhance their #BootsLife with a premium experience can get a VIP weekend pass. This includes front-of-stage viewing at the main stage, a quick and easy entrance, comfortable washrooms, exclusive food and bar options, and more. VIP passes cost $806.54, plus fees. Quantities are limited.

Single-day tickets are also available at both standard and VIP levels.

The festival capacity is 50,000, so don't delay — see the full options and get your tickets today. See you in Burl's Creek this summer!