Chad Kroeger-founded Vancouver-based record label 604 Records has announced a new project wherein the company's classic music videos will be treated to 4K restorations, starting with some visuals celebrating their 20th anniversary.

The Organ — whose first and only full-length Grab That Gun is marking 20 years in 2024 with a vinyl reissue — are the first of 604's lineup to get a slew of remasters, including new 4K videos for "Brother," "Memorize the City," and "Love Love Love," and the Thieves EP's "Fire in the Ocean."

604 President Jonathan Simkin said of the project in a release:

When I was introduced to this technology which enables us to upgrade the visuals on older videos to full 4K HD quality, I was thrilled. In some cases, like "Brother" by the Organ, it almost feels like you're seeing the video for the first time. Details that were missed in the original version are now crystal clear. For me, it is akin to when old classic paintings are restored. I'm really looking forward to giving fans a new look at some older 604 assets and I am proud that the first set of videos we're releasing are from the Organ.

Check out all four remastered videos below, and stay tuned for more releases under the 604 Restored banner.







