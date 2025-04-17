In February, actor Michelle Trachtenberg — known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — was found unresponsive in her apartment, then pronounced dead at the scene at age 39. The New York City medical examiner has now revealed that she died of "complications of diabetes mellitus."

Diabetes mellitus is the more technical, scientific term for diabetes. The report, which cited lab results, did not specify which type of diabetes Trachtenberg had.

The actor's family objected to an autopsy, as there were no signs of criminal interference in her death, the cause of which was originally ruled "undetermined." It was also noted that she had recently undergone a liver transplant for reasons that were not disclosed.