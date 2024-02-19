film news
'The Bear' Sets Season 3 Premiere Date
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Yes chef! It's finally time for a new season of Christopher Storer's 'The Bear,' as Season 3 of FX's beloved kitchen drama has a premiere...
Ghost Release Trailer for Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Ghost have announced their own feature film, set to screen in cinemas worldwide for two nights only. Co-directed by the Swedish band's...
Aysanabee, Evan Redsky, Mimi O’Bonsawin Lead Northern Ontario Music and Film Award Nominations
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
The last Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards (NOMFA) Conference and Ceremony was held in 2019. Since then, Northern Ontario's...
John Mulaney Clarifies That Movies Aren't Made in Los Angeles: "That Is Vancouver"
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
Many a true word is spoken in jest, and that adage certainly applies to a recent joke from comedian John Mulaney, who has commented on the...
New 'The Office' Spinoff Is About a Dying Newspaper :(
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Well this is definitely a little too familiar for our liking: a new spinoff of 'The Office' is coming to Peacock, and it's set in a...
Sook-Yin Lee and Dylan Gamble Announce New Film 'Rest and Relax,' Plan Montreal and Toronto Screenings
PUBLISHED May 8, 2024
Canadian multidisciplinary artist and former MuchMusic VJ Sook-Yin Lee has detailed her next feature film. She and Dylan Gamble (of Hot...
Prime Video Taps Michelle Yeoh for 'Blade Runner' Sequel Series
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
Blade Runner is making its way to the small screen. Prime Video has ordered a TV series entitled Blade Runner 2099, with Michelle Yeoh set...
Marvel to Release No More Than Three Movies, Two Shows Per Year
PUBLISHED May 7, 2024
If you too have somehow managed to tune out Marvel content for an impressive stretch of time now, you'll be glad to know that your peace can...