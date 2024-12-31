The Community spinoff film has been teased for years, and now co-star Ken Jeong has dropped a few more hints by revealing that the script "made me emotional."

Speaking with TV Insider, the actor — who plays volatile Spanish teacher Ben Chang — confirmed that the script is done, although there still isn't a timeline for when it will be made. He revealed, "There is a script, there is a plan. We just don't know when [it will happen]. Once that's agreed upon, it'll be magical and real emotional."

He didn't reveal any concrete details about the movie, but promised, "It made me emotional, and just brought me right back, and that's all I'm legally allowed to say."

That may be all Jeong feels comfortable saying about the film, but Donald Glover has previously been a bit more forthcoming; he said earlier this year that the film would be about a college reunion with Abed (played by Danny Pudi) directing a film.