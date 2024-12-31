New year, new... seasons? After a very festive few months over at Netflix, the streamer is starting the new year off with a month's worth of new content, including new episodes of a bunch of originals, plus old shows and recent blockbusters, as per tradition.

January starts with three seasons of everyone's favourite Canadian show, Schitt's Creek, which arrives alongside 2023 awards-season darling TÁR, plus JLo rom-com classic Maid in Manhattan, in which the singer stars alongside romantic lead Ralph Fiennes. What an era! Speaking of the early 2000s, we're also getting the return of Cameron Diaz in the Jamie Foxx-starring action-comedy Back in Action. It will sadly probably suck, but I'll let you decide for yourself.

Love Is Blind heads to Germany for another instalment of Netflix's leading toxic dating reality show, while another unscripted legend gets his dues in Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action. Also in unscripted content, we get another season of I AM A KILLER, since murder is so hot right now.

Wallace & Gromit get another go with Vengeance Most Fowl before they may or may not run out of clay. If you likewise run out of stuff to watch, be sure to check out what's coming to Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video and more.

Here's everything coming to Netflix Canada in January 2025:

January 1

Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

The Love Scam

Missing You

Number 24

The Equalizer 2

Halloween Ends

The Interview

Maid in Manhattan

My Girl

Neighbors

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-3

The Shallows

TÁR

Ticket to Paradise

The Wedding Ringer

January 2

Cunk on Life

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2

January 3

Bandidos: Season 2

The House

Love Is Blind: Germany

Shafted

Selling the City

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

January 4

When the Stars Gossip

January 6

My Happy Marriage: Season 2

WWE Raw: 2025

January 7

The Breakthrough

Escape Room

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

Role Models

WWE NXT: 2025

January 8

Dubai Bling: Season 3

Hound's Hill

I AM A KILLER: Season 6

Subteran

January 9

American Primeval

Asura

I am Ilary

Public Enemies

The Upshaws: Part 6

January 10

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males: Season 3

Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

Rise of the Guardians

WWE SmackDown: 2025

January 11

SAKAMOTO DAYS

January 14

Ari Shaffir: America's Sweetheart

Single's Inferno: Season 4

January 15

Public Disorder

January 16

XO, Kitty: Season 2

January 17

Back in Action

Evan Almighty

Love Is Blind: Germany

Young, Famous & African: Season 3

January 18

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 21

Field of Dreams

January 22

W.A.G.s to Riches

January 23

The Night Agent: Season 2

January 24

The Sand Castle

January 25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)

January 28

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

January 29

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2

January 30

Mo: Season 2

The Recruit: Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2

January 31

Lucca's World

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

The Snow Girl: Season 2