New year, new... seasons? After a very festive few months over at Netflix, the streamer is starting the new year off with a month's worth of new content, including new episodes of a bunch of originals, plus old shows and recent blockbusters, as per tradition.
January starts with three seasons of everyone's favourite Canadian show, Schitt's Creek, which arrives alongside 2023 awards-season darling TÁR, plus JLo rom-com classic Maid in Manhattan, in which the singer stars alongside romantic lead Ralph Fiennes. What an era! Speaking of the early 2000s, we're also getting the return of Cameron Diaz in the Jamie Foxx-starring action-comedy Back in Action. It will sadly probably suck, but I'll let you decide for yourself.
Love Is Blind heads to Germany for another instalment of Netflix's leading toxic dating reality show, while another unscripted legend gets his dues in Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action. Also in unscripted content, we get another season of I AM A KILLER, since murder is so hot right now.
Wallace & Gromit get another go with Vengeance Most Fowl before they may or may not run out of clay. If you likewise run out of stuff to watch, be sure to check out what's coming to Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video and more.
Here's everything coming to Netflix Canada in January 2025:
January 1
Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
The Love Scam
Missing You
Number 24
The Equalizer 2
Halloween Ends
The Interview
Maid in Manhattan
My Girl
Neighbors
Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-3
The Shallows
TÁR
Ticket to Paradise
The Wedding Ringer
January 2
Cunk on Life
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2
January 3
Bandidos: Season 2
The House
Love Is Blind: Germany
Shafted
Selling the City
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
January 4
When the Stars Gossip
January 6
My Happy Marriage: Season 2
WWE Raw: 2025
January 7
The Breakthrough
Escape Room
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
Role Models
WWE NXT: 2025
January 8
Dubai Bling: Season 3
Hound's Hill
I AM A KILLER: Season 6
Subteran
January 9
American Primeval
Asura
I am Ilary
Public Enemies
The Upshaws: Part 6
January 10
Ad Vitam
Alpha Males: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)
Rise of the Guardians
WWE SmackDown: 2025
January 11
SAKAMOTO DAYS
January 14
Ari Shaffir: America's Sweetheart
Single's Inferno: Season 4
January 15
Public Disorder
January 16
XO, Kitty: Season 2
January 17
Back in Action
Evan Almighty
Love Is Blind: Germany
Young, Famous & African: Season 3
January 18
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)
January 21
Field of Dreams
January 22
W.A.G.s to Riches
January 23
The Night Agent: Season 2
January 24
The Sand Castle
January 25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episodes)
January 28
Liza Treyger: Night Owl
January 29
Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2
January 30
Mo: Season 2
The Recruit: Season 2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2
January 31
Lucca's World
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
The Snow Girl: Season 2