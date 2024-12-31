If your new year's resolution is to watch more streaming content on Disney+, you're in luck, but the mouse-eared streamer has shared the titles coming to the service in January 2025.

For the nostalgic millennials among us, the Goosebumps reboot will return for an eight-episode second season, titled The Vanishing, starring Friends actor David Schwimmer.

Other new seasons of TV include Paradise (a murder drama starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden) and A Real Bug's Life (an insect documentary), as well as new episodes of the kid-focused Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

On the feature-length front, Amy Adams's canine motherhood comedy Nightbitch arrives on streaming. See the schedule below, and find all of January 2025's streaming offerings (including Netflix and Prime Video) here.

January 1

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae (All Episodes)



January 2

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



January 3

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



January 6

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



January 7

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (New Episode)



January 8

Ishura (S2, Premiere Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



January 9

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1)



January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (All Episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, New Episode)



January 14

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (New Episode)



January 15

America's Funniest Home Videos (S30 & S31)

A Real Bug's Life (S2)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Unmasked (Two-Episode Premiere)



January 16

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)



January 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers



January 18

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, New Episodes)



January 21

American Dad (S20, New Episode)



January 22

Destruction Decoded (S2)

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light

To Catch a Smuggler: Tropical Takedown (All Episodes)

Unmasked (New Episodes)

Whiskey on the Rocks (All Episodes)



January 23

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)



January 24

Nightbitch

Shared Custody (All Episodes)



January 28

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Paradise (Three-Episode Premiere)



January 29

Ishura (S2, New Episode)

Unmasked (New Episodes)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Two-Episode Premiere)



January 30

Abbott Elementary (S4, New Episode)