The new year signifies rebirth, but it also means death for a few titles on Netflix Canada, as the streamer has confirmed the titles that will be leaving the service in January 2025.

It's a bad time to be a fan of comedies, since Netflix will be saying goodbye to Little Women, Clueless, Shiva Baby and all the movies in the Mamma Mia! and Zoolander franchises. (No worries about Shiva Baby, because that one's heading to CBC Gem.)

In total, Netflix will be bidding farewell to just seven films, which isn't bad considering how many titles will be arriving on the service.

See all of the month's streaming arrivals here.

Leaving Netflix in January 2025:

Mamma Mia! (January 6)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (January 6)

Clueless (January 7)

Shiva Baby (January 14)

Zoolander (January 21)

Zoolander 2 (January 21)

Little Women (January 31)