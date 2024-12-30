The holidays can be tough for everybody, and that apparently includes fictional elf-raised humans played by Will Ferrell.

Yesterday (December 29), Ferrell turned up at a Los Angeles Kings versus Philadelphia Flyers NHL game dressed as Buddy, his character from the now-classic 2003 Christmas movie Elf.

Buddy seems a little different in 2024, looking haggard and decidedly low on Christmas cheer while smoking a cigarette.

Speaking to FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Carrlyn Bathe, Ferrell said that "it was a tough holiday season." He also said he was pulling for a Kings win, and with a 5–4 victory, it seems like some of that Elf magic might still be around.