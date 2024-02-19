film news
Watch Kyle MacLachlan Dance to Chappell Roan in a Hot Dog Suit
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Kyle MacLachlan's music taste is one with the girlies. While endlessly awaiting the new Lorde album, he's found a new favourite in Chappell...
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show Gets '9 to 5,' 'Sorry to Bother You,' 'Empire Records' for 2024 Film Lineup
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
That cheery May weather signifies more than just an encroaching music festival season — the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is also making its...
Canadian Author Alice Munro Has Died
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Nobel Prize-winning Canadian author Alice Munro has died. She was 92. The critically acclaimed and universally beloved short story...
Judd Apatow Reveals His Favourite Movie Ending Ever
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Judd Apatow knows a thing or two about making great movies, having had a hand in a few of the most beloved films of the past 20 years as a...
Corus to Decrease Spending on CanCon Programming
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunciations Commission (CRTC) has granted Corus Entertainment permission to spend less money on...
Roger Corman, King of B Movies, Dead at 98
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Roger Corman — the prolific, cult-beloved "King of B movies" who has produced and directed hundreds of low-budget gems, including 'Little...
Steve Buscemi Victim of "Random Act of Violence" in Manhattan
PUBLISHED May 13, 2024
Steve Buscemi was injured in a "random act of violence" by a stranger in New York City last week, his publicist confirmed. The actor was...
A New 'Lord of the Rings' Film Will Follow 'The Hunt for Gollum'
PUBLISHED May 9, 2024
A new series of live-action Lord of the Rings films will be led by a movie centred on Andy Serkis's Gollum...