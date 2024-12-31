To C or not BC, that is the question. Apologies for that, but it's New Year's Eve and it's hard to come up with a lede for this story about CBC Gem's streaming offerings for January 2025!

The free streaming service will launch the new original series North of North (about a young mother in an Arctic town) and Saint-Pierre (a Quebec crime procedural). January will also see the return of Son of a Critch, Stuff the British Stole, Allegiance and Wild Cards, while The Passionate Eye will examine the Louis C.K. controversy in Sorry/Not Sorry.

The service will also get some acclaimed features including Nomadland, Snowpiercer, Napoleon Dynamite, The Grand Budapest Hotel, 12 Years a Slave and Alice, Darling. Those who were sad to learn that Shiva Baby is leaving Netflix this month will be pleased to find that it is landing on CBC Gem.

See CBC Gem's January 2025 schedule below, and find all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+) here.

January 1

Catastrophe, S3

The Holiday

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Justified, S1&2

Snowpiercer

January 2

The Nature of Things - Teenager

January 3

Alice, Darling

The Grand Budapest Hotel

January 8

Food Inc. 2 (The Passionate Eye)

January 9

The Nature of Things - Sweat!

January 10

Atomic Reaction

Better Things

Nomadland

Rob & Rylan's Grand Tour

Until Branches Bend

January 15

Who's Afraid of Nathan Law? (The Passionate Eye)

January 16

The Nature of Things - Foodspiracy

January 17

Catastrophe, S4

Napoleon Dynamite

Putin's Journey

Shiva Baby

January 22

Sorry/Not Sorry (The Passionate Eye)

January 23

The Nature of Things - Shared Planet: Cities (E1 of 4)

January 24

Alma's Not Normal, S2

Sort Out Your Life, S2

Together Together

January 30

The Nature of Things - Shared Planet: Cities (E1 of 4)

January 31

12 Years a Slave

Dounia, S2

Ray of Hope

The Swearing Jar

Coming in February

(500) Days of Summer

Ali

Cheaters, S2

Lakay Nou

My Mum Your Dad, S2

Summer of Soul