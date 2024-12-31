To C or not BC, that is the question. Apologies for that, but it's New Year's Eve and it's hard to come up with a lede for this story about CBC Gem's streaming offerings for January 2025!
The free streaming service will launch the new original series North of North (about a young mother in an Arctic town) and Saint-Pierre (a Quebec crime procedural). January will also see the return of Son of a Critch, Stuff the British Stole, Allegiance and Wild Cards, while The Passionate Eye will examine the Louis C.K. controversy in Sorry/Not Sorry.
The service will also get some acclaimed features including Nomadland, Snowpiercer, Napoleon Dynamite, The Grand Budapest Hotel, 12 Years a Slave and Alice, Darling. Those who were sad to learn that Shiva Baby is leaving Netflix this month will be pleased to find that it is landing on CBC Gem.
See CBC Gem's January 2025 schedule below, and find all of the month's streaming offerings (including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+) here.
January 1
Catastrophe, S3
The Holiday
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Justified, S1&2
Snowpiercer
January 2
The Nature of Things - Teenager
January 3
Alice, Darling
The Grand Budapest Hotel
January 8
Food Inc. 2 (The Passionate Eye)
January 9
The Nature of Things - Sweat!
January 10
Atomic Reaction
Better Things
Nomadland
Rob & Rylan's Grand Tour
Until Branches Bend
January 15
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law? (The Passionate Eye)
January 16
The Nature of Things - Foodspiracy
January 17
Catastrophe, S4
Napoleon Dynamite
Putin's Journey
Shiva Baby
January 22
Sorry/Not Sorry (The Passionate Eye)
January 23
The Nature of Things - Shared Planet: Cities (E1 of 4)
January 24
Alma's Not Normal, S2
Sort Out Your Life, S2
Together Together
January 30
The Nature of Things - Shared Planet: Cities (E1 of 4)
January 31
12 Years a Slave
Dounia, S2
Ray of Hope
The Swearing Jar
Coming in February
(500) Days of Summer
Ali
Cheaters, S2
Lakay Nou
My Mum Your Dad, S2
Summer of Soul