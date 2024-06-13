Watch Vampire Weekend Bring Out Tim Robinson, Perform 'I Think You Should Leave' Sloppy Steaks Song in L.A.

Vampire Weekend had a special guest on hand in Tim Robinson during a concert in Los Angeles last night, welcoming the comedian onstage while playing a song written for his hilarious Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave.

Robinson — whose musical universe already includes Turnstile (not Turnstiles) — notably worked with Vampire Weekend on I Think You Should Leave's second season, co-writing a song titled "Dangerous Knife (The Night Is a Knife)" which appears in memorable sketch "Baby Cries."

In the sketch, Robinson's character gets very reflective at a house party, reminiscing on his days as "a piece of shit" who liked to slick his hair back, order rounds of "sloppy steaks" with his "Dangerous Nights Crew" and then drink champagne on the beach — all while Ezra Koenig's effects-laden voice soundtracks his memories in a glorious final sequence.

Continuing to roll on their North American tour behind recent album Only God Was Above Us, Koenig and Vampire Weekend worked "Dangerous Knife" into their encore last night (June 12) at the Hollywood Bowl, and in introducing Robinson, reminded the audience that people can change.

In April, it was announced that Robinson's new comedy pilot The Chair Company had been greenlit by HBO.