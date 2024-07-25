TIFF continues to roll out its extensive programming for the festival's 2024 edition, happening from September 5 to 15. The Midnight Madness section, which presents screenings of "the best in action, horror, shock and fantasy cinema," has now been unveiled, with its 10 features led by a new dark comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd.

The dynamic duo we never knew we needed helm Friendship — written and directed by Andrew DeYoung (PEN15, Shrill) — which follows a suburban dad (Robinson) who becomes obsessed with befriending the charming weatherman (Rudd) who moves into his neighbourhood.

Among the other Midnight Madness selections is the North American premiere of Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, a body horror starring Demi Moore as an aging celebrity who uses a new black-market drug that promises to create an enhanced version of herself.

There's also It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This, a found-footage film following its directors, Nick Toti and Rachel Kempf, who buy a creepy duplex with plans to shoot a horror movie inside, as well as creature feature Ick from director Joseph Kahn, who has helmed music videos for Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Maroon 5.

Find the full Midnight Madness programming details — and relevant ticketing information — here. It was recently announced that Sook-Yin Lee's Paying for It will premiere at TIFF, as well as a Bruce Springsteen documentary, Pharrell Williams's LEGO biopic and more.